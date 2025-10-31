Hezbollah MP condemns American complicity in Israeli troops' murder of Blida employee | LIVE

Israeli army says victim of Kounin attack was a Hezbollah 'maintenance officer'
The Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a post on X that Israel had "eliminated" a Hezbollah maintenance officer in southern Lebanon earlier in the day.
"Earlier today, the Israeli army struck in the Kounin area of southern Lebanon and eliminated Ibrahim Mohammad Raslan, who served as a maintenance officer in the Hezbollah organization ... and was attempting to rebuild Hezbollah's infrastructure," Adraee claimed.
Citing a source within the municipality of the region, our correspondent in the South reported this morning that an Israeli drone had launched a missile at a man driving a moped in Bing Jbeil district's Kounin village, killing him. His name was Ibrahim Raslan and he was identified as a municipal employee. Another town employee who was doing garbage collection nearby was wounded in the attack.
Hajj Hassan: 'What we want is a Lebanese state with a properly armed army and political will'
During a ceremony held by Hezbollah in Beirut, party MP Hussein Hajj Hassan said that Israel's killing of Blida town employee Ibrahim Salameh yesterday "confirms that the enemy has not respected any clause of the cease-fire agreement."
He accused the cease-fire monitoring committee of "participating in the attack with its American chair, who changed his name but not his role," asserting that "none of this could have happened without American cover, particularly from the president of the mechanism commission."
"What we want is a Lebanese state with a properly armed army and political will, a state capable and determined to defend its people, which it has not done so far," he stated.
"Condemnation does not repel aggression, and denunciation does not prevent the enemy from continuing its aggression," he insisted.
In the face of more than 4,500 violations, he said, and hundreds of martyrs and wounded, and destruction in 11 months, "only one complaint was filed with the Security Council a few weeks ago, with no effective follow-up."
Sit-in held at Nabatieh Governorate buildings in solidarity with Blida after yesterday's Israeli attack
The Association of Southern Residents organized a sit-in in front of the Nabatieh Governorate buildings this morning in solidarity with the residents of the Marjayoun district village of Blida, which was attacked by Israeli soldiers in the early hours of yesterday morning. Troops laid siege to Blida's municipal building for three hours, shooting and killing an employee who had been sleeping inside.
Speaking at the rally, Hezbollah MP Ali Fayad denounced Israel's "deliberate targeting of Lebanese official institutions" and described President Joseph Aoun's decision to call on the Lebanese Army to respond to any further Israeli incursions as "an important development in the confrontation with the Zionist enemy."
"We are facing an escalation in Israeli operations," Fayad warned.
Hezbollah MP Kassem Hashem also spoke at the sit-in and lamented the fact that "the people of the South are paying the heaviest price for the country," arguing that "the enemy only understands the language of force."
Nabatieh Governor Hoeida Turk stressed the need to "liberate our land and ensure the lasting security of our regions, so that we can devote ourselves to the reconstruction and development of the South."
US offers Hamas fighters safe passage out of Israeli-controlled Gaza areas
The U.S. has offered Hamas fighters who are in hiding in the Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza — of which officials believe there are dozens still in tunnels — safe passage over the so-called Yellow Line, Axios reports.
According to both U.S. and Israeli officials, while the offer has been made, no fighters have crossed over yet. On Tuesday, fighters emerged from a tunnel and fired on an Israeli soldier, who was killed, prompting the Israeli army to launch air raids across the Strip, killing more than 100 people.
Hamas insisted it had not ordered the attack and explained that it had lost contact with fighters who were left behind in Israeli-controlled areas. It's possible that, with communication cut off, some cells of fighters aren't even aware that a cease-fire has taken hold, especially as Israeli bombardment continues regardless.
Israeli drone strike on Kounin killing one municipal employee, injured another
The Israeli strike that targeted a moped in the Bint Jbeil district village of Kounin earlier this morning targeted and killed a municipal employee and injured another nearby employee, according to a source within the municipality who spoke to our correspondent.
The driver of the moto, Ibrahim Raslane, was killed while collecting the monthly payments for residents using the town's private generators. A garbage collector working on the road near the attack was also injured.
Yesterday, Israeli troops invaded the border village of Blida and fired on the municipal building there, killing an employee who was sleeping inside.
Nearly 300 Israeli soldiers attempted suicide in 1.5 year period during the Gaza war
Almost 300 Israeli soldiers attempted to take their own lives between January 2024 and July 2025, Israeli army data provided to the Knesset and obtained by Haaretz shows.
According to a Knesset Research and Information Center report, Israeli army mental health personnel recorded 279 attempted suicides in the 19-month period.
The military did not record suicide attempts before and only began collecting data on such incidents in 2024. According to the report, 36 Israeli soldiers are known to have died by suicide between January 2024 and July 2025, 16 of whom died over the past year.
Israeli drone attacks moto in Kounin, Bint Jbeil district
An Israeli drone launched a missile at a moped that was driving through the Bint Jbeil district village of Kounin, injuring two people, according to our correspondent in the South, Muntasser Abdallah.
Israeli soldiers shoot teen near Ramallah, prevent ambulances from taking him to hospital
A 15-year-old Palestinian boy has succumbed to wounds sustained from Israeli troops firing on him during an army raid on the village of Silwad, east of Ramallah, Haaretz reports.
According to eyewitness who spoke to Wafa news agency, the troops prevented ambulances from reaching the boy, Yamin Samed Hamed, and he remained bleeding on the ground for some time.
According to local sources cited by Haaretz, Israeli forces invaded the town, fired live ammunition, and used tear gas and stun grenades.
Despite announcing it had returned to the truce, Israel bombs Khan Younis overnight, demolishes buildings
Israel has been attacking parts of the eastern regions of the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis with artillery and air raids, Al Jazeera's colleagues on the ground reported this morning.
According to the chain's correspondents, the bombardment has been ongoing since the early hours of this morning. Israel has also carried out demolitions across the city.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region, focused notably on the so-called cease-fires in Lebanon and Gaza where, despite having agreed to U.S.-brokered truces, Israel continues to launch attacks, killing and wounding on a daily basis.
In Lebanon, this last week has seen an uptick in rare instances: UNIFIL shooting down an Israeli drone, direct attacks by the Israeli army on the Lebanese Army, and a deadly incursion by Israeli troops into a Lebanese border village, shooting dead a municipal employee.
In Gaza, Hamas continues to seek out and unearth the remaining bodies of deceased hostages while Israel continues its bombardments unabated.
