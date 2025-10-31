Lebanese Army sends reinforcements to border villages as top Israeli officials meet to discuss Lebanon: Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 31, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• Developments in southern Lebanon as Israel continues to escalate it attacks and the Lebanese Army re-enforces its positions around certain border villages.• The cease-fire in Gaza, as Hamas continues its search for and unearthing of hostages' bodies and Israeli rhetoric regarding the process becomes increasingly aggressive.• The fallout in Israel after hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews filled the streets of Jerusalem in protest against their forced conscription.• At 10 a.m., the Southern Towns Association is holding a gathering in front of the Nabatieh Governorate buildings in solidarity with the residents of Blida, where Israeli soldiers entered in the early hours of yesterday...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 31, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• Developments in southern Lebanon as Israel continues to escalate it attacks and the Lebanese Army re-enforces its positions around certain border villages.• The cease-fire in Gaza, as Hamas continues its search for and unearthing of hostages' bodies and Israeli rhetoric regarding the process becomes increasingly aggressive.• The fallout in Israel after hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews filled the streets of Jerusalem in protest against their forced conscription.• At 10 a.m., the Southern Towns Association is holding a gathering in front of the Nabatieh Governorate buildings in solidarity with the residents of Blida, where Israeli soldiers entered in the early hours of...

