Stay or leave? How education shapes Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

Mais Hrfoch, 12 years old, lives in the Syrian refugee camp in Kousha, in Akkar, North Lebanon. (Credit: Renee Davis/L’Orient Today)
In a refugee tent in Kousha, northern Lebanon’s Akkar district, a father quietly sips his tea while his 12-year-old daughter, Mais, declares with conviction: “I want to be a teacher.” Mais’s mother, who had been quiet, suddenly interjects. “What subject do you want to teach?” she asks. “Arabic!” Mais shouts. Her mother’s face breaks into a smile. Both parents radiate with hope for their daughter. But whether she will finish school — or even remain in Lebanon — is a question laced with uncertainty.Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Lebanese authorities are renewing calls for repatriation, and reports of voluntary returns to Syria are on the rise. But for many Syrians — especially those who have only ever known Lebanon as home — the future remains impossible, like for Fars Hrfosh, Mais’s father, whose home in...
In a refugee tent in Kousha, northern Lebanon’s Akkar district, a father quietly sips his tea while his 12-year-old daughter, Mais, declares with conviction: “I want to be a teacher.” Mais’s mother, who had been quiet, suddenly interjects. “What subject do you want to teach?” she asks. “Arabic!” Mais shouts. Her mother’s face breaks into a smile. Both parents radiate with hope for their daughter. But whether she will finish school — or even remain in Lebanon — is a question laced with uncertainty.Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Lebanese authorities are renewing calls for repatriation, and reports of voluntary returns to Syria are on the rise. But for many Syrians — especially those who have only ever known Lebanon as home — the future remains impossible, like for Fars...