FIELD REPORT

Stay or leave? How education shapes Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

This year, many were unable to enroll in public schools due to stricter regulations from the General Security regarding residence permits.

L'Orient Today / By Renee Davis, 30 October 2025 13:35

Stay or leave? How education shapes Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

Mais Hrfoch, 12 years old, lives in the Syrian refugee camp in Kousha, in Akkar, North Lebanon. (Credit: Renee Davis/L’Orient Today)

In a refugee tent in Kousha, northern Lebanon’s Akkar district, a father quietly sips his tea while his 12-year-old daughter, Mais, declares with conviction: “I want to be a teacher.” Mais’s mother, who had been quiet, suddenly interjects. “What subject do you want to teach?” she asks. “Arabic!” Mais shouts. Her mother’s face breaks into a smile. Both parents radiate with hope for their daughter. But whether she will finish school — or even remain in Lebanon — is a question laced with uncertainty.Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Lebanese authorities are renewing calls for repatriation, and reports of voluntary returns to Syria are on the rise. But for many Syrians — especially those who have only ever known Lebanon as home — the future remains impossible, like for Fars Hrfosh, Mais’s father, whose home in...
