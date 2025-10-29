Eurowings adds two new direct flights from Beirut to Europe

BEIRUT — Eurowings has announced the launch of two direct flights connecting Beirut to Prague and Salzburg. Founded in 1990, acquired by Lufthansa in 2006, and based in Düsseldorf, the low-cost carrier already operates direct flights from Beirut to Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stockholm. This expansion was confirmed to L'Orient TOday by its exclusive representative in Lebanon, Tala Tours.

Like most airlines, Eurowings had to reduce and cancel many routes in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new flights, scheduled for the end of this year, will offer three fare classes: Economy, Flex and Business Fair.