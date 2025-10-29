Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
AIR TRAVEL

Eurowings adds two new direct flights from Beirut to Europe

Eurowings, a subsidiary of the German airline group Lufthansa, has announced the upcoming launch of two new direct routes between Beirut and Europe.

L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 29 October 2025 20:36

Eurowings adds two new direct flights from Beirut to Europe

An Airbus A321neo operated by Eurowings. (Credit: Eurowings)

BEIRUT — Eurowings has announced the launch of two direct flights connecting Beirut to Prague and Salzburg. Founded in 1990, acquired by Lufthansa in 2006, and based in Düsseldorf, the low-cost carrier already operates direct flights from Beirut to Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stockholm. This expansion was confirmed to L'Orient TOday by its exclusive representative in Lebanon, Tala Tours.

Like most airlines, Eurowings had to reduce and cancel many routes in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new flights, scheduled for the end of this year, will offer three fare classes: Economy, Flex and Business Fair.

