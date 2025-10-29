EU urges respect for Gaza cease-fire

The European Union on Wednesday called on "all parties" to respect the Gaza cease-fire, with a senior EU official going further in slamming Israel's air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

"We need a chance for peace, not excuses for new strikes," European Commission vice president Teresa Ribera said in a social media post.

Her criticism of Israel was not echoed by the EU's executive arm.

"We reiterate our call to all parties to continue to respect the cease-fire," commission spokesman Anwar al-Anouni said, without mentioning Israel's air strikes this week that Gaza's civil defense agency said killed more than 100 people.

"We urge all parties to fully commit to implementing all phases of the plan to end the conflict in Gaza and to refrain from any action that could jeopardize the agreement," Anouni added.

"There is no military solution to this conflict," he said.

Ribera is a former member of Spain's socialist government, one of Europe's most critical voices of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Last month, she broke ranks with the commission, calling the war in Gaza a "genocide."

Gaza's civil defense agency said the latest strikes killed more than 100 people, including at least 35 children, a toll confirmed by an AFP tally of medical sources at five hospitals in Gaza.