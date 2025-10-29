Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Two injured, one critically, in shooting in Akkar


L'OLJ / 29 October 2025 13:32

Lire cet article en Français
Two injured, one critically, in shooting in Akkar

The alleged shooter, on Oct. 29, 2025, in Akkar. Photo provided by Michel Hallak.

Two men were injured, one critically, in an altercation that escalated into a shooting between a construction site guard and several other people on the road connecting Arqa to Kfar Melki, in Akkar, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region.

The guard allegedly fired randomly with an automatic weapon, injuring a Syrian national, Khaled A., and a Lebanese national, Michel H., with several gunshots.

The Red Cross transported the injured to al-Youssef Hospital in Halba, as well as to Abdallah Rassi Governmental Hospital. Army intelligence arrested the shooter, M. A., and an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

In Lebanon, firearms are widely accessible and circulate extensively among the population, sometimes turning family or personal disputes into deadly confrontations.

Additional reporting by Michel Hallak.

