Five volunteers killed in Sudan while distributing food, IFRC says

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday that five of its volunteers were killed in Sudan and three others are missing.

The five volunteers were killed on Monday in Bara, in the central state of North Kordofan, while distributing food and wearing official vests, it said. It did not give details on how they were killed or assign responsibility.

"We are horrified," the statement said, adding that three other volunteers are missing.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been locked in a civil war with the Sudanese army since April 2023, took over the strategic city of Bara earlier this week. Activists and rights groups have alleged that recent RSF gains in central Sudan and in Darfur have been accompanied by hundreds of civilian deaths. Both sides have dismissed past accusations of abuses and have accused each other of carrying them out.