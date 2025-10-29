Gaza civil defense, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defense agency and hospitals said Wednesday that a series of Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people across the Palestinian territory.

"At least 101 fatalities were brought to hospitals, including 35 children and a number of women and elderly, as a result of Israeli air strikes in less than 12 hours," said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the agency.

The toll was confirmed by an AFP tally of reports from medical officials at five Gaza hospitals that received the dead and wounded.