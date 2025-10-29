Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Gaza civil defense, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes


AFP / 29 October 2025 11:20

Gaza's civil defense agency and hospitals said Wednesday that a series of Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people across the Palestinian territory.

"At least 101 fatalities were brought to hospitals, including 35 children and a number of women and elderly, as a result of Israeli air strikes in less than 12 hours," said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the agency.

The toll was confirmed by an AFP tally of reports from medical officials at five Gaza hospitals that received the dead and wounded.

Gaza's civil defense agency and hospitals said Wednesday that a series of Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people across the Palestinian territory.

"At least 101 fatalities were brought to hospitals, including 35 children and a number of women and elderly, as a result of Israeli air strikes in less than 12 hours," said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the agency.

The toll was confirmed by an AFP tally of reports from medical officials at five Gaza hospitals that received the dead and wounded.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read