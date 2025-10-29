Israel army says Gaza cease-fire renewed after killing over 90

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had reinstated the Gaza cease-fire after carrying out a series of strikes, killing over 90 people and wounding over 200 others the previous day.

"Following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the cease-fire in response to Hamas' violations," the military claimed.

Gaza's civil defense told AFP that 22 children were among those killed, as well as women and the elderly, and that around 200 people were wounded.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal described the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic and terrifying," calling the strikes "a clear and flagrant violation of the cease-fire agreement."

"The Israeli strikes targeted tents for displaced people, homes and the vicinity of a hospital in the Strip," he told AFP.