Five people arrested for illegal hunting in the Dinnieh district

BEIRUT — Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Tuesday that they detained five people involved in illegal hunting activities and seized three vehicles in Aassoun, in the Dinnieh district (North Lebanon).

The operation took place during ISF patrols to enforce the total ban on hunting, as hunting season was not declared open by the environment ministry this year.

Law enforcement has been carrying out near-daily operations in recent days in this region, considered one of the main hunting hotspots in the north of the country, and which usually attracts many enthusiasts of this pastime, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Lebanon is known for being the second largest bird migration corridor in the world, the Lebanese responsible hunting NGO CABS told L'Orient-Le Jour.

According to BirdLife International, a global partnership of bird conservation NGOs, an estimated 2.6 million birds are illegally killed by poachers in Lebanon on average each year.

The organization noted that populations of Eurasian hobbies and lesser spotted eagles, species of migratory raptors whose migration occurs early in the year, have been particularly decimated.