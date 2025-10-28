UN chief 'gravely' concerned about escalating situation

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed grave concern about the worsening conflict in Sudan and called for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, a U.N. spokesperson said.
"The Secretary-General strongly condemns reports of violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights in al-Fasher, including indiscriminate attacks and targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as gender-based violence, ethnically motivated attacks and ill-treatment," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Earlier on Monday, Guterres told reporters that outside interference in Sudan is undermining the prospects for peace.
