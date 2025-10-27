Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza

Israel said on Monday it had allowed a team including Red Cross staff, Egyptian rescuers, and a Hamas member to search for the bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza.

"The Red Cross, the Egyptian technical team, and a Hamas person have been permitted to enter beyond the [Israeli army] Yellow Line position in Gaza under close [Israeli army] supervision to identify the location of our hostages," Israel government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told journalists.

A Red Cross spokesperson also confirmed it was part of the team searching for hostage bodies.