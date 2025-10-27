Turkey seeks to capitalize on its role in the Gaza cease-fire

Trump and Erdogan at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, in September. (Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP)
“The Turks were fantastic. President Erdogan was fantastic,” U.S. President Donald praised his Turkish counterpart’s role in securing the Gaza cease-fire on Oct. 13, just before leaving for the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh.At the signing of the peace plan, Erdogan stood to Trump’s left, after having been seated to his right during the U.N. General Assembly meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders in New York in September, a symbolic placement reflecting Ankara’s growing prominence in the Gaza file.In just a few weeks, Turkey’s decisive pressure on Hamas to accept the Israeli-American terms made it one of the key architects of Gaza’s “day after.” Ankara’s main asset in this effort was Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkish intelligence, who proved instrumental in shifting the group’s position.Turkey now seeks to capitalize on its political...
