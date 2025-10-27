Turkey seeks to capitalize on its role in the Gaza cease-fire

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “The Turks were fantastic. President Erdogan was fantastic,” U.S. President Donald praised his Turkish counterpart’s role in securing the Gaza cease-fire on Oct. 13, just before leaving for the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh.At the signing of the peace plan, Erdogan stood to Trump’s left, after having been seated to his right during the U.N. General Assembly meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders in New York in September, a symbolic placement reflecting Ankara’s growing prominence in the Gaza file.In just a few weeks, Turkey’s decisive pressure on Hamas to accept the Israeli-American terms made it one of the key architects of Gaza’s “day after.” Ankara’s main asset in this effort was Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkish intelligence, who proved instrumental in shifting the group’s position.Turkey now seeks to capitalize on its political...

“The Turks were fantastic. President Erdogan was fantastic,” U.S. President Donald praised his Turkish counterpart’s role in securing the Gaza cease-fire on Oct. 13, just before leaving for the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh.At the signing of the peace plan, Erdogan stood to Trump’s left, after having been seated to his right during the U.N. General Assembly meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders in New York in September, a symbolic placement reflecting Ankara’s growing prominence in the Gaza file.In just a few weeks, Turkey’s decisive pressure on Hamas to accept the Israeli-American terms made it one of the key architects of Gaza’s “day after.” Ankara’s main asset in this effort was Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkish intelligence, who proved instrumental in shifting the group’s position.Turkey now seeks to...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in