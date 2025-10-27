Journalist Bassam Barrak, 'guardian of the Arabic language,' passes away after lengthy illness

BEIRUT — Journalist Bassam Barrak passed away on Monday at the age of 53 after a long illness, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Barrak was a familiar face on Lebanese TV, where his decades spent as a news anchor earned him praise for his professionalism and calm demeanor.

Alongside his long and respected career in journalism, Barrak also had a significant role in helping other Arabic-language news anchors develop skills in classical Arabic. As a university professor and tutor in elocution in fusha, or Modern Standard Arabic, in which news is often delivered, Barrak had a profound impact on emerging journalists.

Barrak started off as a journalist in 1991 at LBCI and at the radio station "Voix du Liban" as a news anchor. He also covered major political and cultural events, both locally and internationally, and hosted a show called “The Experience of a Lifetime.”

In 2010, Barrak was recruited by Future TV as a news anchor. It was during this time that he began offering Arabic language training in news broadcasting and classical Arabic elocution at several media outlets in Lebanon and abroad, as well as at various institutions such as the May Chidiac Foundation.

He also taught at the Faculty of Information at Antonine University, where he served as coordinator of Arabic language studies. He also hosted a classical Arabic dictation program on LBCI.

Barrak was particularly known for his famous Arabic dictation event, which he organized annually at Antonine University in celebration of World Arabic Language Day.

'Guardian of the Arab language and tireless teacher'

The announcement of his death was met with a sudden pouring in of tributes in his honor. His colleagues and friends emphasized his professionalism and warm yet humble character.

“The honest, competent, cultured and kind journalist is gone... and with him, the dictations he crafted so masterfully, around which he brought us together for Arabic language competitions," journalist May Abi Akl wrote on Facebook. "The Fairuz lover has left us. Bassam is done with illness and suffering; may his soul rest in peace.”

“Whether described as a model of morality in media and journalism, a courteous, refined man, an outstanding professional, guardian of the Arabic language and tireless teacher, or as a believer who faced illness with his devotion to Jesus... He was Bassam Barrak, who had turned the page on suffering and left, leaving behind an impeccable reputation,” wrote Nabil Bou Monsef, deputy editor-in-chief of Annahar.

The Lebanese Press Syndicate announced the journalist’s passing, describing him as a “symbol of professionalism and true journalism.”

“With the passing of the great journalist Bassam Barrak, the Lebanese and Arab media landscape loses an exceptional voice characterized by calm, respect and professionalism," the statement read. "He leaves a mark on the hearts of those who knew him, a man who taught entire generations the Arabic language and elocution, as well as dedication to words, sobriety and freedom of expression.”

President Joseph Aoun praised Barrak's "calm face, elegant words, perfect command of the Arabic language and professionalism." Information Minister Paul Morcos paid tribute to the memory of an "eminent figure and a pure voice" of Lebanese media.