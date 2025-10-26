40 Palestinian children killed by Israeli army in West Bank in 2025, according to UN

According to a U.N. report, the Israeli army killed 40 children in the occupied West Bank in 2025, accounting for 20 percent of all Palestinian victims killed in the territory since the start of the year.

The study adds that since October 2023, at least 77 Palestinians have died in detention in Israeli prisons, while more than 3,000 people have been displaced due to violence committed by settlers in the West Bank.

Last week, a 10-year-old child, Mohammad al-Hallaq, was shot dead by an Israeli soldier while playing football at a school in the village of al-Rihiya, near Hebron, as reported by Haaretz.

In addition, since early October, more than 86 settler attacks related to the olive harvest have been reported in 50 Palestinian villages in the West Bank, the report continues.

In total, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers since Oct. 7, 2023, in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to the U.N.

One fifth of the victims are children, including 206 boys and seven girls, the U.N. said. This number also includes 20 women and at least seven people with disabilities. This does not include Palestinians who died in Israeli detention over the same period, the U.N. added.

Some 700,000 Israeli settlers live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which were seized by Israel in 1967.