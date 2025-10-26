Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike 'enemies,' will have veto on Gaza force members

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that Israel would seek no approval to strike targets in Gaza or Lebanon, despite agreeing to cease-fires.

"Israel is an independent state. We will defend ourselves by our own means and we will continue to determine our fate," Netanyahu told a meeting of government ministers.

"We do not seek anyone's approval for this. We control our security," he said, following a week of visits by a parade of the highest-level U.S. officials seeking to consolidate the cease-fire in Gaza.

Netanyahu also said that Israel alone would decide which countries it would allow to join a planned international security force in Gaza.

Under a U.S.-brokered cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, a coalition of mainly Arab and Muslim powers is expected to deploy troops in the devastated Palestinian territory.

But Netanyahu, who opposes regional rival Turkey having a role in the force, said: "We made clear with respect to international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us."