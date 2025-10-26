Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike 'enemies,' will have veto on Gaza force members


AFP / 26 October 2025 14:41

A photograph shows tents in a makeshift displacement camp in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 25, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that Israel would seek no approval to strike targets in Gaza or Lebanon, despite agreeing to cease-fires.

"Israel is an independent state. We will defend ourselves by our own means and we will continue to determine our fate," Netanyahu told a meeting of government ministers.

"We do not seek anyone's approval for this. We control our security," he said, following a week of visits by a parade of the highest-level U.S. officials seeking to consolidate the cease-fire in Gaza.

Netanyahu also said that Israel alone would decide which countries it would allow to join a planned international security force in Gaza.

Under a U.S.-brokered cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, a coalition of mainly Arab and Muslim powers is expected to deploy troops in the devastated Palestinian territory.

But Netanyahu, who opposes regional rival Turkey having a role in the force, said: "We made clear with respect to international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us."

