THEATER

Shakespeare in Arabic: Losing words to find one's voice

During a visit to the American University of Beirut, British director Georgina Van Welie introduces "Hob wa harb," a daring bilingual reinterpretation of "Troilus and Cressida," engaging in a dialogue with Arabic, war and modern identities.

L'OLJ / By Nanette Ziadé-Ritter, 26 October 2025 18:15

Lire cet article en Français
Shakespeare in Arabic: Losing words to find one's voice

The actress Christy al-Khoury in the role of Cressida in "Hob Wa Harb." (Credit: Georgina Van Welie/Ghareeb Iskander)

Invited to the American University of Beirut (AUB), Georgina Van Welie participated in a reading and roundtable discussion of "Hob wa harb" ("Love and War"), her bilingual adaptation of "Troilus and Cressida."Moderated by Lucien Bourjeily, co-director of the AUB Theater Initiative, the event examined the creative process behind this work-in-progress, written and performed in both Arabic and English.It is a project at the intersection of language and culture, examining the power of words and the divisions of the modern world. Don't miss this week's BiB! Dazzling divas, embodied sensuality and Soprano intoxication: A la feminine divine From Cambridge to Kuwait: An unconventional pathGeorgina Van Welie grew up with Shakespeare. She got her first job with the Shakespeare Company, which provided extensive...
