Katz orders Israeli army to destroy Gaza tunnels | LIVE

Rubio says does not see permanent division of Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday he did not envision a permanent division of Gaza, despite Israeli troops remaining in an area prioritised for reconstruction.

Under a U.S.-brokered cease-fire, Israeli forces have withdrawn to a "Yellow Line," leaving them in control of around half of Gaza. The United States has said that reconstruction aid would be focused on the area under Israeli control.

Rubio said that an international force, which the U.S. and regional mediators are trying to build, would move to enforce security across the Palestinian territory.

