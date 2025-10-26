Katz orders Israeli army to destroy Gaza tunnels | LIVE

Rubio says does not see permanent division of Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday he did not envision a permanent division of Gaza, despite Israeli troops remaining in an area prioritised for reconstruction.
Under a U.S.-brokered cease-fire, Israeli forces have withdrawn to a "Yellow Line," leaving them in control of around half of Gaza. The United States has said that reconstruction aid would be focused on the area under Israeli control.
Rubio said that an international force, which the U.S. and regional mediators are trying to build, would move to enforce security across the Palestinian territory.
Gaza: Egyptian convoy enters Gaza to help locate hostage bodies
An Egyptian convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying heavy construction equipment entered the Gaza Strip overnight Saturday to Sunday to help locate the bodies of hostages abducted by Hamas, according to AFPTV footage.
The vehicles were filmed in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to The Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally approved the entry of an Egyptian team accompanied by several engineering vehicles to help locate the bodies.
"This is a technical team," Netanyahu's office was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "It is going there solely to locate the murdered hostages."
Intense low-altitude Israeli drone overflights in southern Lebanon
Several Israeli drones are flying low over towns in the Sour, Nabatieh and Zahrani regions.
A resident of Adloun, on the coast between Saida and Sour, told our correspondent in the region that she "woke up to the sound of the drone."
"It sounded like it was inside the house," she added.
Drone activity has significantly intensified across the South's villages and towns in recent days.
In Beirut, drone flights and their buzzing noise have become frequent again over the past week.
South Lebanon: Israeli army drone targets excavator again
On Saturday night, around 3:40 a.m., an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on an excavator belonging to the Southern Council and being used to remove rubble in the border town of Blida (Marjayoun district).
The strike caused significant material damage, but no casualties, reports our correspondent in the South.
Israeli army claims responsibility for drone strike on Qleileh that killed Hezbollah member
According to a statement from the Arabic-speaking Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, the drone strike that killed one person Saturday evening in the village of Qleileh (Sour district) targeted "a member of the Radwan force," Hezbollah's elite unit.
The victim was identified as Mohammad Akram Arabiya, whose name was also cited in a memorial statement issued by Hezbollah, indicating that his funeral will be held this Sunday in his home village.
The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed his death Saturday evening.
The Israeli army accuses him of having "encouraged attempts to rebuild Hezbollah's combat capabilities and contributed to attempts to rebuild its infrastructure," the statement continued.
