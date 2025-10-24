A Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army in Nablus

BEIRUT — An 18-year-old Palestinian man was killed Friday by the Israeli army in Nablus, as Amnesty International reported in a new report that it had recorded 860 settler attacks in the occupied West Bank in 2025.

The victim, named Mohammad Abou Hanine, died Friday from injuries sustained during an Israeli army raid in the Askar camp in Nablus, the latest episode in the ongoing violence targeting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Wafa news agency.

In the same region, Israeli forces also stormed the locality of Beita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to Al Jazeera.

Last week, a 10-year-old child, Mohammad al-Hallak, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers while he was playing football in al-Rihiya, near Hebron, the pan-Arab media outlet added.

These new deadly Israeli attacks in the occupied territory — subjected to near-daily Israeli military operations — come as the human rights NGO Amnesty International published a report indicating it had recorded no fewer than 860 violent attacks carried out by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank during 2025.

According to a United Nations tally, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers since Oct. 7, 2023, in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.