With infighting and minimal resources, Lebanese athletes face an uphill battle

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Ray Bassil is no longer Lebanese. A native of Kesrouan district's Dlebta village, and a world champion in trapshooting and skeet who proudly represented Lebanon for 22 years and at four Olympic Games, changed her passport last August: she is now Qatari. The Gulf emirate supports athletes for potential participation under its flag at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, and “sports development there is of a very high level,” explains the 30-something-year-old, who sees herself progressing “technically, physically, and mentally.”But the Qatari offer might never have come if the shooter had received what she needed to continue her career representing Lebanon: financial support for training, equipment, well-maintained infrastructure at her level, and a national sports circle dedicated exclusively to the interests of its athletes. “In Lebanon,...

Ray Bassil is no longer Lebanese. A native of Kesrouan district's Dlebta village, and a world champion in trapshooting and skeet who proudly represented Lebanon for 22 years and at four Olympic Games, changed her passport last August: she is now Qatari. The Gulf emirate supports athletes for potential participation under its flag at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, and “sports development there is of a very high level,” explains the 30-something-year-old, who sees herself progressing “technically, physically, and mentally.”But the Qatari offer might never have come if the shooter had received what she needed to continue her career representing Lebanon: financial support for training, equipment, well-maintained infrastructure at her level, and a national sports circle dedicated exclusively to the interests of its athletes. “In...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in