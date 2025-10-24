This week's exhibits dive into abstract, unspoken feelings that are hard to express in words, those fleeting emotions you feel in your spirit before they quickly fade away — oh, and Arab hammams.

Every Thursday, L’Orient Today, in partnership with The MYM Agenda, guides you through happenings across the Middle East that are actually worth your time.

What to do this weekend in Beirut:

As part of the third edition of the "Beyrouth Livres" book festival, organized by the Institut français du Liban, our friends at Cultural Agenda are offering a literary tour of Mar Mikhael this Thursday.

Going through Tanit Gallery to Souk al-Tayeb, via Internazionale, Kenshō, Caffeine Coffee Roaster, Zenobie, Baron and Fizz, you'll get to meet both established and up-and-coming authors.

For more information, click here.

"Small Worlds" opens this weekend at Janine Rubeiz Gallery in Raouche in a dialogue among six artists: Zeina Abi Rached, Carole Burban, François Sargologo, Hanibal Srouji, Suyin Tsang and Alain Vassoyan.

"Honey, I Shrunk the Exhibit" dives into each artist's interpretation of what poetry means to them and how, in styles, mediums and feelings, it affects their daily lives.

For more information, click here.

What to do this weekend in Amman:

Any Arab a little too proud about their nationality will always bring up how only a few centuries ago, Arabs ruled the Orient and the Andalusia, created algebra, the number zero, the alphabet and hammams. You can avoid that conversation and go visit "The Hammam in the Mediterranean: From the Orient to al-Andalus" to see for yourself, at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts.

For more information, click here.

What to do this weekend in Cairo:

Egyptian contemporary artist Ashraf al-Zamzami unveils “Ephemera” at Safarkhan Gallery this weekend.

Zamzami's paintings are concerned with running out of time and missing a feeling, as they explore the fleeting transience we experience in every state of living — whether you're alone, with family and friends or just grabbing groceries — and the emotional and psychological nuances of everyday life.

For more information, click here.

What to do this weekend in Muharraq:

Bin Matar House remembers major Bahraini artist Safiya Ali Kanoo, who passed away this summer. In this retrospective exhibition, her city will get to revisit her life through her art.

For more information, click here.

Didn't find what you were looking for? Stay up to date with all these events and more everywhere in the Arab world through the Mym Agenda, available on our website here.