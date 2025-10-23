Rubio heads to Israel; Israeli court postpones hearing on foreign press appeal to access Gaza | LIVE

Israeli court postpones review of foreign press appeal to access Gaza
The Israeli Supreme Court postponed in today's hearing its review of the Foreign Press Association's (FPA) petition for international journalists to access Gaza.
The State Attorney acknowledged "the situation has changed" since the Gaza cease-fire came into effect and requested a further 30 days to examine the circumstances.
No date has been set for the next hearing.
Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine said at a ceremony honoring municipal leaders in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr (Sour) that resistance against Israel "will continue to exist," and Hezbollah "has the right to defend itself, especially in the absence of the Lebanese Army and other forces' ability to protect the country."
“Resistance is a fundamental human right that does not require the authorization of anyone, neither the government, state, United Nations, or any institution,” he added.
Main remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio before his departure to Israel
Here are the main remarks made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reporters just before boarding his flight to Israel, according to footage aired by several media outlets, including AFP:
- Rubio warned Israel on Wednesday against annexing the West Bank, saying steps taken by parliament and settler violence threatened a Gaza deal.
"I mean, that’s a vote in the Knesset, but obviously I think the president’s made clear that’s not something we’d be supportive of right now, and we think it’s potentially threatening to the peace deal," Rubio said.
"They’re a democracy, they’re going to have their votes, and people are going to take these positions. But at this time, it’s something that we think might be counterproductive," he added.
- Asked about increased violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, Rubio said: "We’re concerned about anything that threatens to destabilize what we’ve worked on."
- "Every day there’ll be threats to it, but I actually think we’re ahead of schedule in terms of bringing it together, and the fact that we made it through this weekend is a good sign," Rubio said on Trump's increasingly fragile Gaza cease-fire deal.
Indonesia defends ban on Israeli gymnasts from world championship in Jakarta
Indonesia defended its decision to prevent Israeli gymnasts from participating in a world championship held in Jakarta and is assessing the consequences, Sports Minister Erick Thohir said Thursday, according to Reuters.
Thohir was responding after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged all international sports federations not to host events in Indonesia.
On Wednesday, the IOC had called on international sports federations to avoid holding competitions in Indonesia after the country barred Israeli gymnasts from a world championship being held there this month.
The IOC also said it was suspending talks about a potential Indonesian bid to host the Olympic Games until the government guarantees that all athletes, regardless of nationality, would be allowed to compete in the future.
Calm in south Lebanon after Israeli strike earlier in the week
No major incidents involving the Israeli army were reported in south Lebanon following Monday morning’s strike that killed a Hezbollah member driving a motorcycle.
Israeli drones continued to fly over the area. Others were also spotted over Beirut and its suburbs yesterday.
Overnight, the Israeli army carried out a sweep operation using machine guns from the Rweissat al-Alam site, targeting contested heights and the outskirts of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district), our south Lebanon correspondent reported.
Israel's ruling on occupied West Bank annexation is threat to Gaza deal, Rubio says
Main news this morning:
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expected in Israel, warned Wednesday that Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank “threaten” the truce in Gaza.
Officials from the Trump administration are visiting Jerusalem in succession in an effort to consolidate the fragile cease-fire in Gaza after two years of a devastating Israeli war. Their efforts were shaken Wednesday by a vote in the Israeli parliament paving the way for extending Israeli sovereignty to a settlement east of Jerusalem — and more broadly to the entire West Bank.
Such a move “would threaten” the Gaza cease-fire and would be “counterproductive,” the top U.S. diplomat said before leaving Washington.
Before Rubio’s visit to Jerusalem, Vice President JD Vance acknowledged after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the next steps in the cease-fire deal — including disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza — would be “very difficult.”
Israeli Supreme Court examines foreign press request for access to Gaza
Israel’s Supreme Court is reviewing a petition filed by the Foreign Press Association (FPA) in Jerusalem seeking access to the Gaza Strip.
Ahead of the hearing, scheduled Thursday at 6 a.m. GMT, the FPA — which represents international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories — said it hoped the court would approve immediate entry for journalists into the Israeli-besieged enclave.
“We are pleased to finally have a hearing and hope the judges will quickly approve our request to enter Gaza,” said FPA President Tania Kraemer in a statement issued ahead of the session. “It’s high time Israel lifts the blockade and lets us do our job alongside our Palestinian colleagues.”
Since the start of the war in Gaza, Israeli authorities have barred foreign journalists from entering the territory independently, allowing only a handful to enter only with Israeli troops on a case-by-case basis.
