Smotrich regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday expressed regret for what he called his "unfortunate" remarks about Saudi Arabia.

He had earlier told Saudi Arabia it could "keep riding camels" if it tried to demand an independent Palestinian state in return for normalizing relations with Israel.

"My statement regarding Saudi Arabia was unfortunate, and I regret any offence it may have caused," Smotrich said in a video statement he posted on X.

But he said that he also expected Saudis not to offend Israel.

"I'm also not willing to accept hypocrisy. Just as I don’t intend to offend the Saudis, I expect from them not to offend me, or rather, offend us," he said.

"And anyone who denies the living and very deep connection we have to the regions of our homeland in Judea and Samaria, offends us," he added, using the Israeli Biblical term for the occupied West Bank.

Smotrich, who lives in a West Bank settlement, is an outspoken supporter of annexing the Palestinian territory, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

Earlier on Thursday, he had told a conference in Israel that, "if Saudi Arabia tells us normalization in exchange for a Palestinian state, friends, no thank you."

"Keep riding camels on the sand in the Saudi desert; we'll keep truly developing — with an economy, a society, a state and all the great and wonderful things we know how to do," Smotrich said, prompting sharp responses in Israel.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid had swiftly denounced the comments.

"To our friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Smotrich does not represent the State of Israel," Lapid posted on X in Arabic, later calling for him to apologize.

Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, another opposition figure, said that Smotrich's comments "indicate ignorance, and a lack of internalization of his responsibility as a senior minister in the government and cabinet."

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalized relations with Israel in 2020 under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.

But Saudi Arabia's own normalization talks with Israel were frozen after Hamas's October 2023 attack sparked the Gaza war.