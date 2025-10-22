Judge Bourkan Saad dies: CSM hails a 'model of integrity'

BEIRUT — Judge Bourkan Saad, who notably served as President of the Judicial Inspection Authority, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71.

At his burial on Wednesday, the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) paid tribute to him, describing him as "a model of integrity" and praising his "thoughtful calm, depth of mind, methodical rigor, and unwavering commitment to the judicial institution."

"Judge Saad embodied integrity and loyalty to his oath, fully aware of the responsibilities that come with the role of a judge," the CSM press office said in a statement.

The Council recalled that Judge Saad held numerous key positions within the Lebanese judiciary, including: counselor at the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal, president and counselor at the Beirut Court of Appeal, public prosecutor in Mount Lebanon, and later counselor and chamber president at the Court of Cassation. He also served on the Judicial Council and presided over the Judicial Inspection Authority, thereby becoming an ex officio member of the CSM.

The statement extended "sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, to his daughter, Judge Dina Saad, and to all judges across Lebanon."

Samar Sawah succeeded Judge Saad as head of the Judicial Inspection after his retirement in 2022.