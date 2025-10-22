Fadl Shaker questioned at Beirut courthouse after 12 years on the run

BEIRUT — The famous Lebanese singer turned Salafist, Fadl Shaker, was questioned at a Beirut courthouse on Wednesday morning, al-Markaziya reported, after 12 years on the run.

Shaker, who turned himself over to authorities earlier this month, was sentenced in absentia in 2020 to 22 years in prison for supporting and funding the Islamist preacher Ahmad al-Assir and his men, who clashed with the Lebanese army in 2013. His charges were dropped and a new case opened against him.

Shaker had been in hiding in Saida's Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp for several years before turning himself in, reportedly as the result of increased pressure and threats against him from camp residents amid his return to music and the release of several hit songs in recent months.

Part of the deal that persuaded Shaker to turn himself in included dropping the sentences he received in absentia. He would then be questioned in preparation to stand trial on new charges of committing crimes against the military. Tuesday’s court appearance was a preliminary questioning session.

In 2013, Sheikh Assir and several armed Salafists clashed with the army in Abra, in the Saida region. The fighting claimed the lives of 18 soldiers and 11 militiamen. While a video surfaced online during the clashes of Shaker calling his enemies pigs and dogs and saying “we have two rotting corpses that we snatched from you yesterday,” in apparent reference to killed soldiers, he maintains he was not directly involved in the fighting.

Assir, detained since 2015, was sentenced to death for these clashes — a sentence that was commuted to 20 years of hard labor — while the former singer, adored in the Arab world, was sentenced in 2020 to 22 years in prison for providing Assir's fighters with weapons and ammunition support.