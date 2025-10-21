Woman found dead in Akkar, husband questioned

The bloodied body of a woman was discovered Tuesday in the locality of Kenayseh, in Akkar (northern Lebanon), according to our correspondent in the region.

Police arrived at the scene and collected fingerprints in the house where the body was found.

The victim's husband is among the suspects in the case and is currently being questioned as part of the investigation, our correspondent adds.

The victim was transported to Abdallah Rassi Governmental Hospital in Halba for examination by a forensic doctor.

Violence against women and femicides have recently increased in Lebanon.

In August, a woman was killed by her brother in Bhanin, in the Minyeh-Dinnieh district.

The crime had been staged as a suicide and reported as such in the media and on social networks, before the possibility of femicide was raised.

At the end of 2024, a man killed his wife, with whom he was in the process of divorcing, inside the Sharia court of Shehime, in the Chouf, south of Beirut, before killing himself in his car.

In its monthly report published on Oct. 10, the National Commission for Lebanese Women recorded calls made to the Internal Security Forces emergency hotline for domestic violence reports in September.

The document notes 97 cases of physical violence and eight cases of moral violence, in which the main suspects were most often the victim’s husband (65 cases), father (15) or brother (9).