Trump says MidEast allies ready to 'straighten out Hamas' if asked

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that allied nations in the Middle East were prepared to send troops into Gaza, at his request, to confront Hamas if the group did not cease its alleged violations of his peace plan.

The threat comes a day after Trump warned Hamas would be "eradicated" if the group did not meet expectations of the agreement, which brought a fragile cease-fire to Israel's devastating two-year military offensive in the enclave.



"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have... informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and 'straighten our [sic] Hamas' if Hamas continues to act badly," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The post came as U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited Israel with two other top Trump envoys, seeking to shore up the peace plan after weekend violence in Gaza raised fears the truce could quickly collapse.

Trump said he told both Israel and the Middle East allies who are allegedly ready to confront Hamas: "NOT YET!"

"There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!" he warned.