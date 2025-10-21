Activists in Amchit stage sit-in to protect endangered monk seal cave

About 20 environmental activists staged a sit-in Tuesday in Amchit, in the Jbeil district, urging Lebanese authorities to protect what they say is Lebanon’s only known breeding cave for the endangered Mediterranean monk seal.

The group accused officials of failing to enforce environmental laws as excavation work near the site continues despite a government order to stop it, according to Paul Abi Rached, president of the NGO Terre-Liban.

"The activists denounced the continued excavation work there despite the environment minister's decision to halt the operations," Abi Rached explained.

Local media and social media users have identified the project as a planned villa reportedly belonging to former Future TV presenter Roula Bahnam. L’Orient Today attempted to reach Bahnam on Tuesday but received no response and could not independently confirm her ownership of the property.

A video published by Megaphone News on Tuesday shows activists confronting workers at the site as a tractor drills into the ground. Amchit Mayor Joseph Khoury told L’Orient Today that he visited the site Saturday and “tried to stop the work” but was shown “valid permits” by the site engineer. “That restricts what I can do as a municipality,” he explained.

Following a site inspection by two Environment Ministry experts, the ministry issued a letter to Judge Jamal al-Hajjar on Saturday requesting the suspension of all activity on property No. 345 in Amchit until an environmental impact assessment is completed and reviewed. The letter — which was also sent to the ministries of Public Works and Culture, the Mount Lebanon Governorate and the Amchit Municipality — came despite prior approval for the project from the former Public Works Ministry, Abi Rached said.

The activist called “on citizens to support ... the campaign until the works are brought to a complete halt.”

'A kind of a coastal mafia'

“We are up against a powerful, well-connected network, a kind of a coastal mafia that’s trying to take control of Lebanon’s shoreline,” Abi Rached accused.

Excavation at the site resumed at dawn on Oct. 15, ending a suspension in place since March 14. The earlier halt followed a State Shura Council decision to suspend the villa’s construction permit after Terre-Liban filed an appeal. The organization warned that the project threatened the cave below, which is a key breeding site for the monk seal, a species known for returning to its birthplace.

The State Shura Council dismissed the appeal in May, allowing construction to continue. Environment Minister Tamara Zein did not respond to L’Orient Today’s requests for comment.

"The construction project was initially approved, at the time of [former Environment Minister Nasser Yassin] without an Environmental Impact Assessment, on a site located directly on the coast and adjacent to a cave that serves as the only known breeding ground in Lebanon for the endangered Mediterranean monk seal. The entire Mediterranean region is watching what Lebanon will do," Abi Rached said.

Speaking to L'Orient Today on Tuesday, Yassin explained that when the project began with excavation works in early summer 2022 and a complaint was filed, the ministry halted the work due to the absence of an Environmental Impact Assessment.

“A ministry team was sent to the site, the project was adjusted in collaboration with technical staff and experts, and once all environmental requirements were met, the ministry gave approval to proceed,” Yassin said.