Israeli sound bomb dropped on civilians harvesting olives in Blida; Vance visits Israel | LIVE

Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians killed in custody
The bodies of 15 Palestinians have been handed over by Israel and transferred to the Nasser Medical Complex, marking the sixth handover of prisoners killed in custody, Al Jazeera reports, citing a medical source.
US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Israel
U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Israel today on a mission to shore up a fragile U.S.-brokered cease-fire in Gaza, according to AFP.
"Welcome to Israel, Vice President Vance," Israel's foreign ministry posted on social media, along with a photo of Vance and his wife stepping off the plane.
Vance is expected to meet top U.S. Middle East envoys and military experts monitoring the truce on Tuesday. According to Israeli media reports, he will also meet Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday in Jerusalem.
Maintaining Gaza cease-fire 'vital' for delivering aid, says WFP
Maintaining the cease-fire is “vital” to deliver aid “and save lives” in Gaza, said the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP), reiterating its call for Israel to open all crossing points into Palestinian territory.
"Maintaining the cease-fire is vital. It is really the only way to save lives and fight famine in northern Gaza," WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa told reporters in Geneva after Sunday's Israeli strikes killed 45 people in Gaza.
Israeli army targets civilians harvesting olives
An Israeli army drone dropped a sound bomb on civilians harvesting olives in Blida (Marjayoun district), according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in southern Lebanon.
In early October, several border village municipalities, including Blida's, called on residents to register before harvesting their fields, so that Israel would be informed of their movements.
The municipality of Blida had set Oct. 16-20 as the period to visit fields east of the village, under the supervision of Lebanese Army patrols and peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Israeli drones fly over Beirut southern suburbs
Israeli drones are flying over the southern suburbs of Beirut at a low altitude, according to local media outlets.
Israeli drones were loudly flying yesterday over the capital, its southern suburbs and other areas.
Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza cease-fire
The ruler of Qatar, a key mediator for the ongoing Gaza truce, accused Israel of violating the 11-day-old cease-fire on Tuesday after a series of Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 45 people on Sunday.
"We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, particularly the transformation of the Gaza Strip an area unfit for human life and the continued violation of the cease-fire," Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in an annual address to the Shura Council legislative body.
Gaza: Hamas negotiator says deal 'will hold'
Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya told Egyptian channel Al-Qahera News that the group remains committed to the cease-fire deal.
“We face many difficulties extracting the bodies, but we are determined and working hard to achieve it,” he said. “The agreement for Gaza will hold because we want it and our will to respect it is strong.”
Netanyahu: No concessions on return of hostage remains
“We will make no concessions and will spare no effort until all deceased hostages, without exception, are returned to us,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X. He is scheduled to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance later Monday after talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
“We will discuss two things ... the security challenges we face and the diplomatic opportunities before us. We will overcome the challenges and seize the opportunities,” Netanyahu said, without specifying when he would meet the U.S. vice president.
US administration 'concerned' Netanyahu could pull out of deal
The meeting between Vance and Netanyahu comes as several Trump administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The New York Times they are “concerned” Netanyahu might withdraw from the agreement.
Officials said the strategy for Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner is now to try to prevent Netanyahu from relaunching a full-scale offensive against Hamas.
Gaza: Trump threatens Hamas again
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Sunday that Hamas would be “eradicated” if it failed to respect the Gaza cease-fire, after Israel accused the group of truce violations that Hamas denied.
"We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave, they're going to be nice," Trump told reporters, standing beside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House. "If they're not, we're going to go and we're going to eradicate them, if we have to. They'll be eradicated, and they know that."
