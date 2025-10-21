Israeli sound bomb dropped on civilians harvesting olives in Blida; Vance visits Israel | LIVE

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Israel

U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Israel today on a mission to shore up a fragile U.S.-brokered cease-fire in Gaza, according to AFP.

"Welcome to Israel, Vice President Vance," Israel's foreign ministry posted on social media, along with a photo of Vance and his wife stepping off the plane.

Vance is expected to meet top U.S. Middle East envoys and military experts monitoring the truce on Tuesday. According to Israeli media reports, he will also meet Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday in Jerusalem.