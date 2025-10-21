US sends delegation to Israel, threatens 'chaos' if Hezbollah doesn't disarm: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Oct. 21.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 21 October 2025 09:13
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L'Orient Today's WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:U.S. Vice President JD Vance to visit Israel11 a.m.: Plenary session at ParliamentSmoke rising from an Israeli strike on the Mahmudieh area in the Jezzine district. (Credit: Muntasser Abdallah) US diplomats in Israel in bid to cement wobbling truce: U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Israel today, following yesterday's trip by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. This comes after Sunday's Israeli strikes, the first since the cease-fire came into effect a week earlier, piled on to other hitches in the implementation of the first truce phase. At least 45 people were killed, Gaza's Health Ministry...
