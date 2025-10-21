Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
US sends delegation to Israel, threatens 'chaos' if Hezbollah doesn't disarm: Everything you need to know this Tuesday

Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Oct. 21.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 21 October 2025 09:13

US sends delegation to Israel, threatens 'chaos' if Hezbollah doesn't disarm: Everything you need to know this Tuesday

A Palestinian boy looks at the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli strike in Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip, on Oct. 20, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:U.S. Vice President JD Vance to visit Israel11 a.m.: Plenary session at ParliamentSmoke rising from an Israeli strike on the Mahmudieh area in the Jezzine district. (Credit: Muntasser Abdallah)  US diplomats in Israel in bid to cement wobbling truce: U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Israel today, following yesterday’s trip by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. This comes after Sunday's Israeli strikes, the first since the cease-fire came into effect a week earlier, piled on to other hitches in the implementation of the first truce phase. At least 45 people were killed, Gaza's Health Ministry...
