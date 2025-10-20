Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tons of bombs Sunday on Gaza


AFP / 20 October 2025 18:15

A Palestinian boy looks at the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli strike in Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip, on Oct. 20, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

Israeli forces dropped 153 tons (337,307 pounds) of bombs on targets in Gaza in response to what it said was a cease-fire breach by the Palestinian group Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament Monday.  

"One of our hands holds a weapon, the other hand is stretched out for peace," Netanyahu told members of the Knesset. "You make peace with the strong, not the weak. Today, Israel is stronger than ever before."

Israel said Sunday that it had launched a wave of air strikes against targets in Gaza after two of its soldiers were killed in an attack by Hamas. The Palestinian group denied any knowledge of the attack.

