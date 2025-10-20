LF: Lebanese-Australian detained, beaten due to post criticizing president in 2019 uprising

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Forces (LF) party said Monday that Elias George Tawk, an Australian citizen of Lebanese origin, was allegedly detained and subjected to physical abuse after arriving at Rafik Hariri International Airport on Oct. 12.

According to the party, Tawk was immediately taken to the Defense Ministry, where he was reportedly beaten.

The LF claims that the detention and treatment were linked to social media posts Tawk made during the October 2019 popular uprising, in which he criticized the then-Lebanese Army commander and current President Joseph Aoun, as well as former President Michel Aoun.

Contacted by L'Orient Today, a source at the Lebanese Army confirmed that Tawk was detained for criticizing the President and his predecessor, but denied that he was subjected to any form of physical assault.

Tawk is originally from Bsharri, a town in northern Lebanon where the LF holds significant influence.

'Harsh conditions'

"Upon his arrival, he was immediately taken to the Defense Ministry, where he was detained for a day and a half under harsh conditions, with his hands handcuffed behind his back and his eyes blindfolded, and he was subjected to physical beatings, including kicks," the LF statement reads.

"The charge behind this treatment was that, during the Oct. 17 revolution, when the Lebanese Army dealt harshly with the protesters, he had posted a comment on his personal page criticizing the then-president and the army leadership for their actions."

The LF added that what happened to Tawk "violates all laws and is unacceptable by any standard." "Even if, hypothetically, a Lebanese citizen had committed some misdemeanor, there are judicial procedures and penal codes that determine the proper process and punishment."

"The last thing anyone expected was to witness such practices under a new president and a new government. The only way to undo the effects of this action is for the military judiciary, under the army’s leadership, to carry out the necessary investigations and hold those responsible accountable for what Elias George Tawk endured," the statement concluded.

Contacted by L'Orient Today, a Lebanese Presidency spokesperson declined to comment, referring our publication to the Lebanese Army.

'Warrant issued against Tawk'

The source at the army told L'Orient Today that Tawk had been detained under an existing warrant, confirming that the reason behind that is that he used offensive language against Michel and Joseph Aoun years ago.

The source also confirmed that his hands were handcuffed, saying that this is a procedure used with every detained person.

However, he stressed that Tawk was not beaten and that he was treated in the same manner as all detainees. "The next day, the case was referred to the military prosecutor’s office and Tawk was released," he added.

Our publication could not immediately reach out to Tawk.