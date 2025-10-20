The Umayyads' (anachronistic) comeback in Syria

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In a dark-toned studio, wearing a black T-shirt, his hair slicked back, Syrian singer Majid al-Khaldi proudly proclaims his identity to a martial beat. “I am an Arab Muslim, not Iran’s subordinate.”Behind him, hanging on the wall, is a painting glorifying the Banu Umayya, the Umayyad dynasty that ruled the Muslim world from 661 to 750 and later al-Andalus from 756 to 1031. Behind a mixing console, hanging above a speaker, is the flag of the Syrian revolution, marked by three red stars. The title of the song leaves little doubt: “The Umayyads, Their Essence is Gold.”The artist takes aim at Shiites in general and Iran in particular. “The history of men, O ignorant one — how could you know it, when all your ancestors’ books are falsified?” the song goes. “The path of Khamenei, O heedless one, is written in crime. He spreads his doctrine...

