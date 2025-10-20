Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SPOTLIGHT

The Umayyads' (anachronistic) comeback in Syria

References to the Arab dynasty are being made across social media, fueling controversy.

L'OLJ / By Soulayma MARDAM BEY, 20 October 2025 15:08

Lire cet article en Français
The Umayyads' (anachronistic) comeback in Syria

Ahmad al-Sharaa in the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, on Dec. 8, 2024. (Credit: AFP)

In a dark-toned studio, wearing a black T-shirt, his hair slicked back, Syrian singer Majid al-Khaldi proudly proclaims his identity to a martial beat. “I am an Arab Muslim, not Iran’s subordinate.”Behind him, hanging on the wall, is a painting glorifying the Banu Umayya, the Umayyad dynasty that ruled the Muslim world from 661 to 750 and later al-Andalus from 756 to 1031. Behind a mixing console, hanging above a speaker, is the flag of the Syrian revolution, marked by three red stars. The title of the song leaves little doubt: “The Umayyads, Their Essence is Gold.”The artist takes aim at Shiites in general and Iran in particular. “The history of men, O ignorant one — how could you know it, when all your ancestors’ books are falsified?” the song goes. “The path of Khamenei, O heedless one, is written in crime. He spreads his doctrine...
In a dark-toned studio, wearing a black T-shirt, his hair slicked back, Syrian singer Majid al-Khaldi proudly proclaims his identity to a martial beat. “I am an Arab Muslim, not Iran’s subordinate.”Behind him, hanging on the wall, is a painting glorifying the Banu Umayya, the Umayyad dynasty that ruled the Muslim world from 661 to 750 and later al-Andalus from 756 to 1031. Behind a mixing console, hanging above a speaker, is the flag of the Syrian revolution, marked by three red stars. The title of the song leaves little doubt: “The Umayyads, Their Essence is Gold.”The artist takes aim at Shiites in general and Iran in particular. “The history of men, O ignorant one — how could you know it, when all your ancestors’ books are falsified?” the song goes. “The path of Khamenei, O heedless one, is written in crime. He...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top