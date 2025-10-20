South Lebanon: Israeli airstrikes hit outskirts of Aishieh, Jezzine district | LIVE

Southern Lebanon: Israeli airstrike on Mahmoudiyé, in the Jezzine district
Israeli fighter jets bombed the area known as Mahmoudieh, on the outskirts of Aishieh and Jarmak, in the Jezzine district, according to our correspondent in South Lebanon.
Images obtained by our correspondent show that at least two sites were targeted on the bombed hills.
A few minutes after the initial strikes on the Mahmoudieh area, the Israeli air force bombed the area a second time, according to our correspondent.
An Israeli army drone continues to fly over the bombed sites in the Aishieh area, while fires have broken out in the region, according to our correspondent.
Gaza: Hamas meets with mediators in Cairo
A Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, is expected to meet today in Cairo with Egyptian and Qatari officials to discuss the fragile cease-fire and post-war arrangements for Gaza, a source close to the negotiations told AFP.
The source said the meeting with the mediators in Cairo would focus in particular on “the dozens of Israeli airstrikes” that killed “dozens of people in the Gaza Strip” the previous day.
In addition, “the delegation, along with several senior Hamas leaders, will hold meetings with Egyptian officials regarding the inter-Palestinian dialogue that Egypt is expected to sponsor soon,” the source familiar with the talks added.
“This dialogue aims to unify the Palestinian political body and to address major issues, including the future of the Gaza Strip and the formation of a committee of independent experts to manage the territory,” the source said, referring to the proposed establishment of a transitional authority composed of technocrats.
This authority would be overseen by a committee led by U.S. President Donald Trump, and was proposed by him.
Ireland’s FM urges immediate opening of Rafah crossing
Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Harris has called for the immediate reopening of the Rafah crossing to allow more aid into Gaza, stressing the urgency of the humanitarian situation, Al Jazeera reports.
Speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Harris said that “we need to see the Rafah crossing opened as an absolute priority,” and emphasized that “it is important that the cease-fire holds. We all know how difficult it was to get to this point.”
He also urged both Hamas and Israel to respect the terms of the ceasefire, adding: “We need to see an increase in the amount of aid getting into Gaza.”
Israel announces reopening of Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza
The Kerem Shalom crossing point between Israel and the Gaza Strip has reopened a day after a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory, an Israeli security official announced, according to AFP.
Kerem Shalom reopened “in full accordance with the cease-fire agreement” that has been in effect since Oct. 10, the official said.
Yesterday, Israel had announced it was suspending the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza “until further notice,” accusing Hamas of violating the cease-fire—an accusation the Islamist movement has denied.
US envoys Witkoff and Kushner in Israel
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Israel, a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy announced, for talks with Israeli officials regarding the situation in Gaza. The visit comes a day after Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, following accusations by Israel that Hamas violated the ceasefire in effect since October 10—claims the Palestinian movement has rejected.
Israeli forces have fired artillery in areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.
An Israeli official denied that the decision to renew the Gaza cease-fire was made under American pressure, Haaretz reported.
According to the official, Israel decided to resume airstrikes and close all border crossings for a single day, "and no longer than that," following the killing of two soldiers.
He added that the decision was made "before Israel talked to the Americans."
Southern Lebanon: Israeli shelling at dawn on Kfar Shuba
At dawn in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli army continues to violate the cease fire in effect since last November with Hezbollah, an artillery shell hit the outskirts of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district) in the eastern sector, according to our correspondent in the region.
Also near the town, Israeli search operations were reported from the Samaka position on the disputed heights overlooking the village. At the same time, Israeli fighter jets also flew over the area.
Cease-fire remains in effect, says Trump, after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump insisted that the cease-fire in Gaza is still in place, following a series of Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 45 people in the Palestinian territory on Sunday. Israel said the strikes were in response to Hamas attacks.
“Yes, it is,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked if the ceasefire, which he helped broker, was still in effect. He also suggested that Hamas leadership was not behind the alleged ceasefire violations, instead blaming “some rebels within the movement.”
According to Civil Defense, at least 45 people were killed Sunday, including civilians and a journalist, during the Israeli airstrikes. Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll to AFP. These are the first major incidents of violence since the truce came into force on Oct. 10.
Phone call between MBS and Macron on Gaza situation
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the situation in Gaza, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.
The two leaders discussed “efforts to end the war and strengthen security and stability in the Middle East.”
They also emphasized the need for humanitarian aid to alleviate the “suffering” of the Palestinian people, and the importance of a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.
Bin Salman and Macron also discussed future “concrete actions to achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution.”
Vance and Witkoff expected in Israel to discuss next steps of Trump’s Gaza plan
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance are expected to arrive in Israel today for talks with officials regarding the next steps of President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.
Before departure from Joint Base Andrews in the United States, Vance stated that the ceasefire in Gaza would likely experience “bumps” with renewed outbreaks of fighting.
“This is going to be complicated. I mean, in the best-case scenario—if this really leads to a lasting and stable peace, as the President and I hope — there will be bumps,” the Vice President told reporters. “Hamas is going to fire at Israel. Israel, of course, will have to respond,” he added, according to remarks cited by Haaretz.
“When we talk about Hamas, we’re talking about forty different cells. It’s a fragmented organization. Some of these cells will likely respect the ceasefire. Many others, as we saw today, will not,” Vance continued.
On the issue of disarming Hamas, he noted that the necessary “security infrastructure” is not yet in place to “verify” such disarmament. “Until we’ve made more progress… on this peace mission, on this 20-point peace plan, we cannot confidently say that everyone is doing what we expect of them,” the Vice President emphasized.
