South Lebanon: Israeli airstrikes hit outskirts of Aishieh, Jezzine district | LIVE

Gaza: Hamas meets with mediators in Cairo

A Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, is expected to meet today in Cairo with Egyptian and Qatari officials to discuss the fragile cease-fire and post-war arrangements for Gaza, a source close to the negotiations told AFP.

The source said the meeting with the mediators in Cairo would focus in particular on “the dozens of Israeli airstrikes” that killed “dozens of people in the Gaza Strip” the previous day.

In addition, “the delegation, along with several senior Hamas leaders, will hold meetings with Egyptian officials regarding the inter-Palestinian dialogue that Egypt is expected to sponsor soon,” the source familiar with the talks added.

“This dialogue aims to unify the Palestinian political body and to address major issues, including the future of the Gaza Strip and the formation of a committee of independent experts to manage the territory,” the source said, referring to the proposed establishment of a transitional authority composed of technocrats.

This authority would be overseen by a committee led by U.S. President Donald Trump, and was proposed by him.