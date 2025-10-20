Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israeli strikes hit Gaza as disarmament dispute and aid restrictions intensify: Everything you need to know this Monday

Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, Oct. 20.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 20 October 2025 09:15

A displaced Palestinian boy carries a box of emergency food aid provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) after receiving it at a distribution point in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza Strip, on Oct. 19, 2025. (Credit: Illustrative photo: Eyad Baba/AFP)

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:7:00 a.m. – Syrian families gather at Basmeh & Zeitooneh center in Bar Elias to prepare for a voluntary return to Syria. At 9:30 a.m., in coordination with Lebanese authorities and UNHCR.12:00 p.m. – Information Minister Paul Morcos meets with UNDP’s Resident Representative in Lebanon, Blerta Aliko.12:00 p.m. – Justice Minister Adel Nassar receives a delegation from UNICEF at his ministry office.1:00 p.m. – Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine launches the national breast cancer awareness campaign at the ministry under the slogan: “You turned forty, don’t think twice — get your mammogram.”5:00 p.m. – JAD launches a...
