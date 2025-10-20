Israeli strikes hit Gaza as disarmament dispute and aid restrictions intensify: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, Oct. 20.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 20 October 2025 09:15
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:7:00 a.m. – Syrian families gather at Basmeh & Zeitooneh center in Bar Elias to prepare for a voluntary return to Syria. At 9:30 a.m., in coordination with Lebanese authorities and UNHCR.12:00 p.m. – Information Minister Paul Morcos meets with UNDP’s Resident Representative in Lebanon, Blerta Aliko.12:00 p.m. – Justice Minister Adel Nassar receives a delegation from UNICEF at his ministry office.1:00 p.m. – Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine launches the national breast cancer awareness campaign at the ministry under the slogan: “You turned forty, don’t think twice — get your mammogram.”5:00 p.m. – JAD launches a...
