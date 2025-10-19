Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israel suspends the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip

AFP / 19 October 2025 19:35

Lire cet article en Français

A displaced Palestinian carries a box of emergency supplies provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) after receiving it at an aid distribution point in central Gaza on Oct. 19, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

Israel suspended access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on Sunday, an Israeli security official told AFP, citing a violation of the cease-fire by Hamas, which has been in effect since Oct. 10.

“The transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip has been suspended until further notice, following the blatant violation of the agreement by Hamas,” the source, who requested anonymity, said.

Israël suspend l'entrée de l'aide humanitaire dans la bande de Gaza

Israël suspend l'entrée de l'aide humanitaire dans la bande de Gaza


Israel suspended access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on Sunday, an Israeli security official told AFP, citing a violation of the cease-fire by Hamas, which has been in effect since Oct. 10.“The transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip has been suspended until further notice, following the blatant violation of the agreement by Hamas,” the source, who requested anonymity, said.
Israël suspend l'entrée de l'aide humanitaire dans la bande de Gaza...
