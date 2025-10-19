Israel suspends the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip

Israel suspended access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on Sunday, an Israeli security official told AFP, citing a violation of the cease-fire by Hamas, which has been in effect since Oct. 10.
“The transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip has been suspended until further notice, following the blatant violation of the agreement by Hamas,” the source, who requested anonymity, said.
Israël suspend l'entrée de l'aide humanitaire dans la bande de Gaza...