Families of detainees demand a general amnesty in Tripoli and Baalbeck

Families of Islamist detainees demanded the release of their relatives on Sunday in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, while in Baalbek a peaceful sit-in was organized by the families of prisoners and wanted persons.

Gathered at al-Nour Square, the demonstrators called for a general amnesty and the release of detainees, urging the relevant authorities to take concrete measures to address the issue fairly and comprehensively, according to our correspondent in the region, Michel Hallak.

According to figures obtained by L’Orient-Le Jour in February from the Ministry of Interior, 50 percent of detainees in Lebanon have still not been tried. Among Islamist detainees, 55 percent remain in prison without a verdict. Mohammad Sablouh, a lawyer representing several of them, indicated in February that there are 350 Islamist detainees in total, including 180 Lebanese and 170 Syrians.

At the same time, a peaceful sit-in was held at the entrance of Baalbeck, at Al-Jabali roundabout, with the participation of MP Ghazi Zeaiter, according to our correspondent in the Bekaa, Sarah Abdallah. Speakers unanimously called for the adoption of a general amnesty. The parliamentarian emphasized that such a measure “constitutes an urgent necessity” for the people of Baalbeck-Hermel, in order to “open a new page full of hope,” urging the government and the Minister of Justice to accelerate trials and give this issue priority attention.

Relatives of detainees have been protesting for years in Lebanon to demand the release of their loved ones. The question of a general amnesty is usually postponed by the authorities for political and communal reasons, with each community in Lebanon seeking amnesty for members involved in various controversial cases.