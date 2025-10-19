A man executed for spying for Israel

Iran executed a man sentenced for spying for Israel, the Islamic Republic’s sworn enemy, the judiciary’s press agency announced on Sunday, the latest in a series of such actions since a war in June involving the two countries.

‘’The death penalty, pronounced against a Mossad spy, was carried out on Saturday morning in Qom prison,’’ south of the capital Tehran, reported Mizan. The Mossad is Israel’s foreign intelligence agency. The Iranian judiciary provided no information about the individual’s identity, date of arrest, or the offenses committed, stating only that he had been convicted of moharebeh (‘’waging war against God’’ in Persian) and corruption on Earth, the gravest charges in Iran, punishable by death.

In recent months, Iranian authorities have announced several arrests for espionage and the execution of individuals found guilty of working with the Mossad. A new law, effective Wednesday, now toughens penalties for those accused of spying for Israel, as well as for the United States, a foe for four decades.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran’s ideological army, reported on Sunday the deaths of at least four individuals in the southeast during attacks attributed to groups affiliated with Israel. These separate incidents occurred on unspecified dates in Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran’s least developed provinces. This area is home to a significant Baluch ethnic minority, who practice Sunni Islam in a majority-Shia country.

’’Mercenary groups affiliated with the sinister Israeli regime’’ killed ‘’several leading Sunni tribal leaders,’’ the Guards said, cited by their official media Sepah News. The exact number of deaths was not specified, but four individuals were mentioned.

Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, regularly witnesses clashes between security forces, Baluch rebels, radical Sunni groups, and drug traffickers. Iranian authorities accuse jihadist groups operating in this violent area of having links with Israel.