Israel says that Hamas will pay a ‘heavy price’ if its soldiers are attacked

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that Hamas would pay a “heavy price” for “every shot” targeting Israeli soldiers and “any violation of the cease-fire in Gaza,” according to a statement from his office.

“Hamas will learn the hard way today that the Israeli army is determined to protect its soldiers and prevent any harm to their integrity,” the minister said, following Israeli airstrikes on Sunday aimed, according to Israel, at neutralizing a threat from “terrorists” in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

These incidents, which occurred on Sunday morning, threaten the cease-fire that has been in effect since Oct. 10 between Hamas and Israel.