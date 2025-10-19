Israeli army continues its violations in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army once again violated the cease-fire in effect since last November with Hezbollah, carrying out a series of operations in southern Lebanon, according to our correspondent in the region, Muntasser Abdallah.

In the morning, an Israeli army drone dropped a stun bomb on the outskirts of Blida, in the Marjayoun district. A similar operation was carried out early in the afternoon, this time over the locality of Mrouhin, in the Sour district. Simultaneously, Israeli forces fired towards olive groves on the outskirts of Blida while farmers were present, seemingly aiming to intimidate the Lebanese cultivators. One hour later, another Israeli drone dropped a stun bomb in the Maslakh neighborhood of the village of Khiam.

On Saturday night, an Israeli army patrol also inspected the area around Mahafer Lake, Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil district), placing four concrete blocks with a sign reading “No entry, danger of death.” The purpose of this action was to keep farmers away. Residents of the Baidar building in Jwayya, east of Sour, panicked on Sunday after receiving a message telling them to evacuate the building immediately, prompting a preventive evacuation. The mayor, Fawzi Fawaz, told our local correspondent that “one of the teenagers in the building had received this message.” After an investigation by law enforcement, the message was found to be fake.

From Saturday night to Sunday morning, medium-caliber automatic gunfire was fired toward Rmeish. Similar shots were fired early in the afternoon from the military site “Radar”, located in the occupied Shebaa Farms, toward areas near the village of Shebaa (Hasbaya district). On Saturday evening, Hezbollah announced that Ahmad Baalbaki, from Selaa in the Sour district, who was killed earlier that day in an Israeli drone strike on the excavator he was operating between Deir Kifa (Sour district) and Kfar Dounin (Bint Jbeil), was one of its fighters.

Despite the truce that ended more than thirteen months of conflict between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, the Israeli state continues to occupy several military positions in southern Lebanon and conducts almost daily attacks, claiming to target Hezbollah fighters.