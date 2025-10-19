Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Israeli army confirms airstrikes on Rafah in response to attacks targeting it


AFP / 19 October 2025 15:15

Lire cet article en Français

The Israeli army confirmed on Sunday that it carried out “airstrikes” on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, in response to attacks by “terrorists” on its positions.

On Sunday, according to a statement from the Israeli army, “terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and opened fire on IDF forces, which were operating to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area in accordance with the terms of the agreement.”

The Israeli army “launched airstrikes and artillery fire in the Rafah area to neutralize the threat,” the statement said, describing the incident as a “flagrant violation of the cease-fire” that has been in effect since Oct. 10.

