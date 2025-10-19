Gaza: 15 Palestinian bodies were returned by Israel

The Gaza Ministry of Health, under Hamas authority, announced on Sunday that the bodies of 15 Palestinians were returned to Gaza by Israel, bringing the total number of bodies repatriated since the start of the week in the Gaza Strip to 150.

As part of a cease-fire agreement negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel is to return the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each deceased Israeli handed over.

On Sunday, Israel announced that it had identified the two hostage bodies handed over the previous day in Gaza by Hamas under the cease-fire agreement.