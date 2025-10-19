Two Israeli airstrikes on southern Gaza Strip, according to eyewitness and Israeli media

A man fires his weapon into the air as people carry the body of a Palestinian released by Israel as part of a cease-fire and hostage exchange in Gaza, during his funeral in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Oct. 18, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba / AFP)
On Sunday, an eyewitness and Israeli media reported two Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza Strip, where, according to an Israeli military official, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas targeted soldiers.
‘’Fighter jets carried out two airstrikes on Rafah’’ in an ‘’area under Israeli military control,’’ an eyewitness told AFP, while another mentioned ‘’clashes’’ between Hamas and another Palestinian armed group in an area ‘’under Israeli military control.’’
According to an Israeli military source, Hamas carried out ‘’several attacks against Israeli forces, including a grenade launcher attack and a sniper shot in an area controlled by Israel.’’
