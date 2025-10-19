Gaza: Hostage’s body identified in Israel

Israeli authorities announced on Sunday that they have identified the body of Ronen Engel, one of the two deceased hostages handed over by Hamas the previous day.

The Israeli army stated that it had “informed the family of hostage Ronen Engel” of the return of his remains to Israel. This information was confirmed by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Israel would make “no compromise” and would spare no effort “until all the fallen hostages are brought home.”

Aged 54, Ronen Engel, was abducted and killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. His body was taken and held hostage in the Gaza Strip. He was officially declared dead on Dec. 1, 2023.