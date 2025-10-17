Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected an expansion of the Abraham Accords soon and hopes Saudi Arabia will join the pact that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab states.
"I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in," Trump said in an interview broadcast Friday on Fox Business Network.
