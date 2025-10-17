Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORMALIZATION WITH ISRAEL

Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon


/Reuters / 17 October 2025 14:29

U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Credit: Kevin Dietsch/AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected an expansion of the Abraham Accords soon and hopes Saudi Arabia will join the pact that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab states.

"I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in," Trump said in an interview broadcast Friday on Fox Business Network.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected an expansion of the Abraham Accords soon and hopes Saudi Arabia will join the pact that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab states.

"I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in," Trump said in an interview broadcast Friday on Fox Business Network.

