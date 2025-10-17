Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine


AFP / 17 October 2025 12:48

Trucks carrying aid provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) drive on a road in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Oct. 15, 2025, amid a U.S.-brokered cease-fire. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

The United Nations said Friday it would take time to reverse a famine in Gaza and urged the opening of all crossing points into the war-shattered Palestinian territory.

"It's going to take some time to scale back the famine," the U.N. World Food Programme's spokeswoman Abeer Etefa told a media briefing in Geneva, saying the WFP had five distribution points up and running but wanted to get to 145 to "flood Gaza with food."

