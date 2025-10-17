Measures taken in Akkar to protect a cedar tree from influencers

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In the Karm Shbat reserve of Kobayat, Akkar, a famous cedar tree now bears a sign inviting visitors to have their photos taken next to the conifer, not on top of it.The matter is no joke: many influencers, internet users and even artists had recently taken to climbing the tree — whose shape is quite horizontal, as is often the case with the centuries-old Cedrus libani — to take photos atop the cedar and garner complimentary likes and comments on social media. One particularly careless visitor even placed a man’oushe oven, used to bake the Lebanese flatbread, on top of it.This very damaging behavior to the tree was strongly condemned by many environmentalists from this region in Lebanon's far north. Their complaints to the Ministry of Agriculture yielded results: Akkar's agricultural service, part of the ministry and represented...

represented by Akkar's agricultural service, part of the ministry and...

