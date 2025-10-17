Iran slams Israeli strikes in Lebanon as 'cease-fire violation'

Iran on Friday condemned the Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the strikes were a "blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity," in a statement.

Lebanon said on Thursday that Israel had killed one person and wounded seven, while the Israeli military claimed it had targeted Hezbollah and allied groups.

President Joseph Aoun said the attacks had struck civilian facilities and denounced what he described as a breach of a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel negotiated last year.

Tehran is Hezbollah's key backer, but the group has been severely weakened by its most recent hostilities with Israel and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, who provided an overland link to Iran.

Hezbollah and Israel agreed to a truce in November, after more than a year of hostilities that culminated in two months of open war. Israel continues to strike Lebanon daily.

Baqaei also accused France and the United States, guarantors of the truce, of "continued inaction and appeasement" toward Israel over what he called the "repeated violation" of the agreement.