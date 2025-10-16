Nabatieh commemorates people killed in Israeli airstrike on municipality last year

BEIRUT — Nabatieh's Mayor Abbas Fakhr al-Din commemorated Thursday the one year anniversary of the deadly Israeli airstrike that targeted the city's municipality. Fakhr al-Din and municipal council members laid a wreath at the site of the attack in honor of the six people killed that day, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA)

On Oct. 16, 2024, around three weeks after the initial conflict between Israel and Hezbollah turned into a full-blown war, an Israeli strike targeted Nabatieh's municipal building as members of the municipality were in a meeting to organize aid distribution amongst residents who had decided to remain in the city and surrounding villages.

The strike killed six people, including the president of the municipal council Ahmad Kahil, member of the municipal council Sadeq Issa, media manager within the municipality Mohammad Bitar, Civil defense member Naji Fahd and two others.

"Today we stand here at the center of Nabatieh Municipality, which was subjected to a brutal Zionist assault that targeted the municipality, ... its members, and its employees, who were fulfilling their national and humanitarian duty by serving steadfast residents amid the war," Fakhr al-Din said on Thursday.

"The moment of the massacre was painful, but at the same time, it was one of pride and honor, for our martyrs fell while shouldering responsibility and offering service, on the path of dedication to the people and the homeland. This solidarity gathering is ... a renewal of our pledge to remain steadfast on the path they chose, to assure them that we will continue their journey. The Zionist enemy’s raids, shells, and savage aggression will not intimidate us," he added.

The mayor finally said that a series of events will take place in the city, including a visit to the martyrs’ cemetery and a silent march from the Grand Mosque in Nabatieh Square toward the Hussainiya Hall, "where a commemorative ceremony will be held to honor the municipal martyrs."