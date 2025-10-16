In this week's mixed pot: classical music, a fashion design workshop for children and explorations into the dread of being alive and constantly looked at, forced to perform — light, fun things, as always.

What to do this weekend in Beirut:

Don't think that there's ever a "dead season" for musical festivals in Lebanon. This weekend, Baabdat is kicking off the latest edition of Les Musicales de Baabdath, dubbing this year's theme "Strings of Hope."

The organizers have partnered up with multiple embassies and cultural centers to bring you the best of the best, including Lebanese advanced piano students from the National Conservatory, internationally-recognized classical musicians and a Brazilian funk band.

While my mom used to just have fun dressing me up for Palm Sunday, this weekend, if you're on a journey to indoctrinate your children into the world of fashion and creative self-expression, head to 30x30 Creative Space in Beirut.

Children's fashion designer Mirvat Mourad is leading a two-day fashion design course, where your kids can learn about the history and significance of fashion, and even create their own top, setting them up for impressive visualization skills.

What to do this weekend in Sharjah:

In "Restless Circle" at Sharjah Art Foundation, artist Afra al-Dhaheri explores the three best and worst things about life: tension, repetition and time.

Using cotton rope, fabric, cement and hair, Dhaheri tries to illustrate the fatigue that can build from ongoing, repetitive and even invisible labor. This constant motion of not moving towards a clear destination, just responding to forces beyond your control, is the basis of mental exhaustion and collective burnout.

What to do this weekend in Abu Dhabi:

The characters in painter Bassem Dahdouh's latest exhibition hate to be looked at, which is such a refreshing change from the usual star who loves the audience's gaze.

Khawla Arts & Culture and George Kamel Gallery are presenting "The Space Between Us" in Abu Dhabi, in which Dahdouh explores unspoken conversations, quiet resistance and tiny boxes.

